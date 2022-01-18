BOSTON (CBS) – Police say officers subdued a knife-wielding man with a bean bag round during an incident Tuesday afternoon on Mass Ave. in Boston.
Boston Police said the man was threatening bystanders with a knife.
Officers fired a bean bag to subdue the man, and he was taken into custody with non-life threatening injuries.
A witness tells WBZ the police officers were screaming to drop the knife. “It took ten police officers to really restrain him,” she said.
One officer was also taken to an area hospital for evaluation.
No further details are currently available.