CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Rehearsals are underway in Cambridge as the Hasty Pudding Theatricals get ready for the historic theater group’s 173rd production.

“We just want to make sure people know that the doors are open and we’re back in business,” said Lucy Goldfarb, Hasty Pudding Theatricals co-producer. She added, “the Hasty Pudding Theatricals is the oldest theater company in the country – and actually the third-oldest in the world – and each year we put on a completely student-run original musical.”

“We’re putting on our full comedy musical just as we have for 173 years,” said Molly Chiang, Hasty Pudding Theatricals co-producer.

This year, the musical is titled “HPT 173: Ship Happens,” with a couple of Hollywood stars helping to add to the excitement of this year’s production.

“On February 3, we’re welcoming Jason Bateman as our Man of the Year. We will be having a comedic roast of Jason accompanied by a preview of ‘HPT 173: Ship Happen’s and the premiere is February 5, where we’re welcoming Jennifer Garner as our Woman of the Year,” said Goldfarb.

The organization has put on a show every year since 1844- with the only exceptions being World Wars I and II and last year due to the pandemic. The group is happy to be back on stage this year, with safety protocols in place.

“This year will be a little bit modified as the performers will be all masked. We’re asking, according to Harvard guidelines, all of our audience to be masked and to show proof of vaccination before coming,” said Chiang.

“There’s definitely a real passion for people coming back to the stage, and there’s definitely a strong drive in the organization right now to make it back and be stronger than ever,” said Goldfarb.

For more on the Hasty Pudding Theatricals, visit https://www.hastypudding.org.