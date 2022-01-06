Kyle Dugger Misses Second Straight Patriots Practice With Hand InjurySecond-year safety Kyle Dugger figures to be a big part of New England's game plan on Sunday in Miami. But only if he's healthy enough to play.

Three Revolution Players Named To USMNT Roster For January's Preparation CampThe new Revolution season will begin soon enough. But first, a trio of Revs players will be doing their thing for the United States Men’s National Team.

Matt Judon Can't Believe His QB Hit Total From Last Month, But 'I'm Happy I Got Teammates'Matt Judon spoke with the New England media on Thursday, and he was asked about the downturn in production.

Willie O'Ree Won't Be Able To Attend His Bruins Jersey Retirement Ceremony In PersonThe fans will indeed be in attendance for the ceremony on Jan. 18. But unfortunately, Willie O'Ree himself will not be present.

Bill Belichick Offers A Snow Warning To Patriots Players Ahead Of Friday's StormMost folks in eastern Massachusetts are hoping for a snow day on Friday. But as we know, Bill Belichick's isn't one to give his players a day off because of a little accumulation.