By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — Actress Jennifer Garner has been named Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ Woman Of The Year for 2022.

Garner is known for her starring roles in “Alias,” “13 Going On 30,” Dallas Buyers Club,” “Love Simon,” and “Juno.” She most recently starred in and produced the film “Yes Day”, which is based on the children’s book by Amy Krouse Rosenthal.

Garner is also being honored for her philanthropy work. She is a Save the Children Trustee and has worked with the organization for more than a decade.

Garner will be honored with a celebratory roast and a pudding pot. The Woman Of The Year festivities will be held on Feb. 5 at Farkas Hall. Jason Bateman, who won the 2022 Man Of The Year, will be honored two days before.

The Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ Man and Woman of the Year Awards are presented each year to performers who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment. There were no ceremony last year due to the pandemic.

The Woman of the Year award was established in 1951. Past winners include Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Scarlett Johansson, Anne Hathaway, Kerry Washington, and most recently Viola Davis.

