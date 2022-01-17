Long List Of Patriots Players Set To Hit Free Agency In 2022The offseason has begun for the New England Patriots, and Bill Belichick and company have a lot of work to do in-house.

Matthew Slater Unsure If He'll Return For 15th NFL SeasonWith New England's season ending Saturday night with a 47-17 playoff loss to the Bills, several players are now left to ponder their future with the team this offseason. At the top of that list is special teams captain Matthew Slater.

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Add To Historic Total With Another Playoff Touchdown ConnectionOne of the greatest duos in NFL history added to their catalog of accomplishments on Sunday afternoon.

Taking Off The Kid Gloves For Mac Jones And Other Leftover Patriots ThoughtsThe one resounding message left after the 47-17 drubbing is simple: The Patriots are not in the upper class of the AFC. In fact, they're not particularly close.

Tom Brady Posts Hilariously Self-Aware Hype Video Before Buccaneers' Playoff GameHype videos are generally inoffensive pieces of media. They exist to fire up the fans of a particular team and/or athlete, and that's about it. But sometimes, they can backfire.