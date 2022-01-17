BOSTON (CBS) — Legendary actress and comedian Betty White would have turned 100 years old on Monday.
When she died in late December, the “Golden Girls” star was remembered not just for her groundbreaking career, but also for being an animal lover and activist.
“The Betty White Challenge” took off on social media. It encourages people to donate $5 to animal shelters and animal rescues in honor of the late actress.
Local animal shelters in the Boston area are feeling the love.
“Even if it’s $5, and we’ve seen that come in all the way to $100 or more, but you know, the money adds up,” Baypath Human Society of Hopkinton Executive Director Elizabeth Jefferis told WBZ-TV last week. “We can get a rabies vaccine for $5, or a microchip.”
MSPCA-Angell has seen thousands of dollars in donations roll in recently.
Help support the cause that was near and dear to Betty White’s heart by donating at https://t.co/1Zuz3eyF18. Your gift will go toward the care and feeding of thousands of animals in our care! 🐶 🐱
— MSPCA-Angell (@MspcaAngell) January 16, 2022
“Thanks to this movement, we’ve been getting requests from our community on how they can help the animals here in Massachusetts in her memory,” the organization says. “Help us honor her memory by providing kindness and care for animals with a gift today.”
Visit the MSPCA-Angell’s website and the Baypath Humane Society of Hopkinton’s website for more information, or check out a shelter near you for donation options.