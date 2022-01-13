HOPKINTON (CBS) — Nationwide, the Betty White Challenge is taking off on social media. It encourages people to donate $5 to animal shelters and animal rescues in honor of the late actress.
As local organizations like the Baypath Humane Society of Hopkinton point out, a little can go a long way.
“There’s different things going around that’s like $5. Even if it’s $5, and we’ve seen that come in all the way to $100 or more, but you know, the money adds up,” said Elizabeth Jefferis, Baypath Humane Society of Hopkinton Executive Director. “We can get a rabies vaccine for $5, or a microchip.”
The challenge was gladly accepted by Kathy Megna of Marlboro. In addition to donating to Baypath, she will be picking up a foster dog on Friday in White's name.
“When I heard about this challenge, and Betty White being a big animal advocate, I decided to go ahead and make a donation myself,” Megna said. “I just knew I had to do something. I mean $5 is nothing. Her whole life was to save the animals, so if I can do something, anything I can do to help the shelters, that’s what we do.”
The official day of the challenge is January 17, which would’ve been White’s 100th birthday. But according to the MSPCA-Angell, donations are already pouring in.
"At this stage, about $5,000 have come in to the MSPCA, in addition to people donating dozens and dozens of pounds of pet food to meet the 100,000 pet meal challenge. So it's been really exciting to watch, and we're only now underway," said Rob Halpin, MSPCA-Angell Director of Communications.
Visit the MSPCA-Angell’s website and the Baypath Humane Society of Hopkinton’s website for more information.