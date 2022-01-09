BOXFORD (CBS) – Dozens of crashes have been reported Sunday in icy conditions on Interstate 95 in the Boxford and Topsfield area, as well as other parts of the state.
Topsfield Fire Department tweeted that dozens of vehicles are off the road around 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Firefighters said “please use caution on the roads for your own safety as well as those working or stranded on the roadway.”
Massachusetts State Police also reported numerous crashes in Sturbridge, Holden and Leominster. Route 190 North in West Boylston is closed at Exit 9 because of severe ice. The left lane was also closed on Route 84 in Sturbridge.
State Police also responded to crashes on I-95 and Route 128 in Danvers, Georgetown and Gloucester. Roads have since been treated and the crashes were cleared.
Freezing rain and black ice are expected to be an issue for parts of Sunday into Monday morning. After a bit of a lull Sunday afternoon, the risk increases again Sunday night into Monday morning.