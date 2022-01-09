Patriots-Dolphins Week 18 PredictionsThe Patriots close out their regular season with a trip to Miami in Week 18. Will they head into the postseason on a high note?

What To Watch For When Patriots Visit Dolphins In Week 18What the Patriots need to do on Sunday in order to avoid another loss down in Miami.

Brown's First Triple-Double Leads Celtics Over Knicks 99-75Jaylen Brown had 22 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds for his first career triple-double.

Pastrnak, Marchand Each Score Twice In Bruins 5-2 Win Over LightningDavid Pastrnak and Brad Marchand each scored twice, Linus Ullmark made 27 saves and the Boston Bruins beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-2 on Saturday night.

Antonio Brown On His Friendship With Tom Brady: 'He Needs Me To Play Football'It's safe to assume that the Tom Brady-Antonio Brown friendship is over.