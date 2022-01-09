BOSTON (CBS) — Friday’s snowfall was as close to a perfect storm as we get around here – a solid 6-12″ for most with none of the destructive qualities some winter storms can bring. No coastal flooding. No power outages. No damaging wind. Just snow.

On the heels of that system, another wave of low pressure is set to bring more wintry weather to the area. This time, freezing rain is the threat.

A Winter Weather Advisory is out ahead of the expected wintry mix arriving Sunday morning. The areas of concern are mainly west of I-495 like northwest Middlesex and Worcester County.

Monday will start with temperatures well below the freezing mark, so as early as 7-8 a.m., freezing rain is possible through the late morning and afternoon.

Eastern Mass. will moderate enough that freezing rain isn’t a problem, however any plain cold rain that falls likely freezes into black ice Sunday night. The Monday morning commute could be tricky.

Then, we get a blast of cold straight from the Arctic next week. Tuesday will be, by far, the coldest day of the young season with highs in the single digits and teens and wind chills well below zero all day. New England will be the most anomalously cold region of the entire northern hemisphere on Tuesday! (Cold compared to average)

That may be followed by some snow showers and another shot of bitter cold Thursday into Friday.

Sure looks like January may be our harshest winter month this season. No more snowstorms in sight for now but certainly plenty of cold aimed in our direction for a while.