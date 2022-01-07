BOSTON (CBS) — An already tough time to fly has been made even worse by a major snowstorm that hit New England on Friday. Logan Airport saw some of the highest cancellation numbers in the world because of the snow, according to tracking site FlightAware.
The website reported nearly 340 cancellations for flights in and out of Logan on Friday by noontime.READ MORE: Who Has The Most? Snow Totals For January 7 Storm
Tons of red could be seen on the flight board at the airport, where there were also more than 160 delays reported.READ MORE: Norwood Hits Snow 'Jackpot' With Over 12" On Friday
More than 7 inches of snow had fallen at Logan as of 11 a.m.MORE NEWS: Newton Families Spend Friday Morning Shoveling Snow After Being Hit Hard During Storm
Scores of flights at Logan and around the country have had to be canceled in recent weeks, as airlines face staffing shortages due to the highly contagious Omicron COVID variant.