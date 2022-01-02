BOSTON (CBS) – Sunday is expected to be one of the busiest days for holiday travel as people head home after New Year’s celebrations.
But ongoing delays and cancellations could cause trouble at the airport.
On Saturday more than 170 flights were canceled at Logan Airport and dozens more delayed.
Sunday got off to a similar start. As of 6 a.m., a total of 90 flights in and out of Boston were canceled.
Airlines have been blaming the ongoing COVID surge, which they say has led to a shortage of workers.
Nationwide, more than 3,000 flights have been canceled as of Sunday morning.