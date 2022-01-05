SALEM (CBS) — Two longtime district attorneys in Massachusetts announced Wednesday that they won’t run for another term in office.
Both Essex County DA Jonathan Blodgett and Cape & Islands DA Michael O'Keefe have served five terms, but won't seek a sixth.
"It has been the honor of my professional life to have been elected five times by the voters of the Cape & Islands and to have led an office of professional and dedicated prosecutors," O'Keefe said in a statement. "After much reflection I have decided not to seek a sixth term as District Attorney."
"It has been a great honor and privilege to serve as the Essex District Attorney for the past 20 years," Blodgett said. "I will always be indebted to the people of Essex County for their confidence in me."
The people of Suffolk County will also be getting a new district attorney soon, as current top prosecutor Rachael Rollins has been confirmed by the Senate to serve as U.S. attorney for Massachusetts.