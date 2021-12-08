WASHINGTON (CBS) — The United States Senate is expected to vote Wednesday on whether to confirm Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ nomination to be the next U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts. Rollins would be the first Black woman to hold the position.
Her nomination moved forward from the Senate Judiciary Committee following a tied vote in September – the first time there’s been a roll call vote in the committee for a U.S. Attorney in 30 years.READ MORE: Ducks, Rabbits And Chickens Up For Adoption After 'Overwhelmed' Owner Surrenders 40 Animals To MSPCA
President Joe Biden nominated Rollins for the job in July. But Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, who described Rollins as a “pro-criminal radical,” slowed down the confirmation process in order to convince his Republican colleagues to oppose the nomination.
Massachusetts senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren both backed Rollins’ nomination.READ MORE: UNH Student Vincenzo Lirosi's Death Ruled As Accidental Drowning
“Rollins has demonstrated that progressive policies can be effective in cutting serious crime, which seems to frustrate her opponents,” Warren said on the Senate floor. “It is no surprise that some right-wing voices have sought to make an issue out of Rollins’ nomination.”
Rollins was elected as district attorney in 2018 after promising to not prosecute some low-level crimes. She said she wanted to focus on serious crimes instead of ones resulting from mental health or addiction problems.MORE NEWS: Government Forecast Predicts Gas Will Drop Below $3 A Gallon Soon
Gov. Charlie Baker will appoint a successor to fill the remainder of Rollins’ term as district attorney if she is confirmed.