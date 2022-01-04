HOPKINTON (CBS) – Harry David Martinez, the man accused of stabbing a pregnant co-worker inside a Hopkinton barbershop, was ordered held without bail following his arraignment Monday.
Martinez pleaded not guilty after he was charged with attempted murder, assault and battery on a pregnant person and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Prosecutors said he stabbed his pregnant co-worker in the back with barber shears several times.
It happened while they were both working on New Year’s Eve at Hometown Barbershop on Main Street.
The victim underwent emergency surgery and is in stable condition.
Defense attorneys said Martinez has a history of mental illness.