HOPKINTON (CBS) – A Framingham man is charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing a pregnant woman at a barbershop in Hopkinton Friday evening.
Police were called to the Hometown Barbershop on Main Street at about 5 p.m. and found the woman with multiple stab wounds. Investigators said her co-worker, 40-year-old Harry David Martinez, attacked her. He surrendered to police without incident.
The woman was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. Martinez, who had cuts from the incident, was taken to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham.
He is charged with attempted murder, assault and battery on a pregnant person and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He is expected to be arraigned on Monday, January 3.