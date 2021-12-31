MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 7-year-old girl.
Harmony Montgomery has been missing since October 2019, but police just received a report of her disappearance in the last week of December 2021.
Manchester Police received a report this week that Harmony Montgomery has not been seen since late 2019. The circumstances surrounding this prolonged absence are very concerning and are being thoroughly investigated. pic.twitter.com/WdOEF8X2Uz
— Manchester NH Police (@mht_nh_police) December 31, 2021
Montgomery is a white female, about 4 feet tall and weighing 50 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes and is blind in her right eye and should be wearing glasses. The most recent photos of Harmony are pictures taken when she was 5 years old.
“At this time I have dedicated all available resources and personnel to locating Harmony. I encourage anyone to contact the Manchester Police Department with any relevant information which will help us in locating Harmony,” stated Manchester, New Hampshire, Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg.