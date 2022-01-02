FOXBORO (CBS) — On Sunday, the Patriots’ coaching staff opted to give Kristian Wilkerson some playing time while deactivating N’Keal Harry. It paid some early dividends.

Wilkerson — who was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday to play his fourth NFL game — was immediately involved in the offense, making a seven-yard catch on the Patriots’ third offensive play of the game. That was Wilkerson’s first career catch, but he was only beginning to make some new career firsts.

He came through with a nine-yard reception to start the Patriots’ second drive, and he capped the Patriots’ third drive by running along the back line of the end zone and hauling in the first touchdown of his career.

Kristian Wilkerson's first career TD! 📺: @NFLonCBS / Patriots app pic.twitter.com/pjf8dbb9vN — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 2, 2022

Quarterback Mac Jones rolled to his right on a second-and-goal from the 6-yard line, allowing Wilkerson to find space for the pitch and catch.

The touchdown gave New England a 21-3 lead over the Jaguars.

Coming out of halftime, Wilkerson caught another touchdown when he was left completely uncovered on a fake WR screen. Jones lobbed a pass toward Wilkerson, who hauled it in at the goal line for his second TD of the day.

The PAT was blocked, but the touchdown gave New England a 34-3 lead.

Wilkerson is in his second NFL season. He signed as an undrafted free agent out of Southeast Missouri State in 2020 but didn’t make the final roster. The Patriots signed him in September 2020 and activated him for one game, in which he was on the field for just two snaps. Sunday marked his third active game of the 2021 season.