BOSTON (CBS) — Last week, N’Keal Harry was heavily involved in the Patriots’ game plan vs. Buffalo. This week, he’s inactive for New England’s game vs. the Jaguars.
Harry was listed with the inactive players on Sunday, 90 minutes prior to kickoff at Gillette Stadium. Harry had been on the injury report this week with a hip injury, but he was removed from the report on Friday.
The 2019 first-round pick has just 12 receptions for 184 yards and no touchdowns this season.
Last week, after Kendrick Bourne missed all week of practice due to COVID-19, Harry was on the field for 95 percent of New England’s offensive snaps. That was both a season-high and a career-high for snaps taken by Harry in a single game.
He caught two passes for 15 yards on six targets, recording one notable drop. He also was the targeted receiver on Mac Jones’ interception in the second quarter.
Harry’s spot on the inactives list makes the Patriots even more shorthanded at the receiver position, as Nelson Agholor had already been ruled out of the game due to a concussion suffered in Week 15. Kristian Wilkerson was activated from the practice squad and will be active for the Patriots vs. the Jaguars.
The complete list of inactives for both teams is below.
PARIOTS INACTIVES
WR Nelson Agholor
CB Joejuan Williams
QB Jarrett Stidham
WR N’Keal Harry
RB J.J. Taylor
CB Shaun Wade
TE Devin Asiasi
JAGUARS INACTIVES
CB Nevin Lawson
RB Mekhi Sargent
LB Dakota Allen
TE James O’Shaughnessy