Matthew Judon, Ja'Whaun Bentley, Brandon King Reportedly Clear COVID-19 ProtocolsThree New England Patriots linebackers have reportedly cleared COVID-19 protocols for Sunday’s home finale at Gillette Stadium against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Adrian Phillips, New England Patriots Reportedly Agree On Contract ExtensionThe New England Patriots have reportedly agreed to a contract extension with safety Adrian Phillips.

Patriots-Jaguars Predictions: A Get-Right Week For Pats?The Patriots are looking to shake off two straight painful losses. Fortunately for them, they've got the right opponent coming to town to help them with that problem.

Celtics Legend Sam Jones Dies At Age 88Boston Celtics legend Sam Jones has passed away at the age of 88.

Robert Williams' Triple-Double Helps Power Celtics Over Suns On New Year's EveJaylen Brown and Marcus Smart each scored 24 points, and the Boston Celtics stopped a three-game slide by topping the Phoenix Suns 123-108 on Friday.