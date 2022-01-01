FOXBORO (CBS) – Three New England Patriots linebackers have reportedly cleared COVID-19 protocols for Sunday’s home finale at Gillette Stadium against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Matthew Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley, and Brandon King were all cleared Saturday, according to the Boston Globe’s Jim McBride.
Judon and Bentley were added to the list back on Monday. King was listed Tuesday.
McBride also reported that linebacker Dont’a Hightower is “good to go Sunday.” Hightower was listed on Friday’s injury report as questionable with a knee issue.