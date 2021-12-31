BOSTON (CBS) — Eight Patriots have been deemed questionable for Sunday’s home finale at Gillette Stadium against the Jaguars, while one player — Nelson Agholor — has been ruled out.
Agholor missed last week’s game, too, due to a concussion suffered in Week 15 in Indianapolis.
Among the eight players listed as questionable are linebacker Dont’a Hightower (knee), Adrian Phillips (knee/illness), J.C. Jackson (elbow), Kyle Dugger (hamstring), Christian Barmore (knee), Damien Harris (hamstring) and Jakobi Meyers (thigh). Kicker Nick Folk is also listed as questionable with the left knee issue that’s had him listed on the injury report all year.
Dugger was added to the injury report on Friday, while Hightower and Phillips were non-participants on Friday after being limited participants on Wednesday and Thursday.
David Andrews (shoulder), Brandon Bolden (knee), N’Keal Harry (hip) and Shaq Mason (illness) were all removed from the Patriots’ injury report on Friday.
For the Jaguars, tight end James O’Shaughnessy was ruled out with a hip injury. Linebacker Allen Dakota was listed as questionable with a shoulder injury, the only other player on Jacksonville’s injury report.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
OUT
WR Nelson Agholor, Concussion
DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed
QUESTIONABLE
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
DB Kyle Dugger, Hamstring
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
RB Damien Harris, Hamstring
LB Dont’a Hightower, Knee
CB J.C. Jackson, Elbow
WR Jakobi Meyers, Thigh
S Adrian Phillips, Illness/Knee
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
OUT
TE James O’Shaughnessy, Hip (DNP)
DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed.
QUESTIONABLE
LB Allen Dakota, Shoulder (LP)
