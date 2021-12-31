BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Teachers Association want schools to stay closed Monday so teachers and staff can use the day for COVID-19 testing, but the state said Friday that’s not going to happen.

Schools are still re-opening as scheduled Monday following the holiday break. Because of the testing shortages around the county, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is sending out a total of 200,000 test kits to every school district this weekend, enough for them to give two rapid, at-home tests to each employee.

But, DESE said the tests, which were supposed to arrive on Thursday, have been delayed by supply chain constraints. The state is hoping teachers and staff will be able to take one of the tests before returning to the classroom on Monday.

Some communities, like Lexington and Burlington, have canceled classes for Monday. Others, like Newburyport and Watertown, will have shorter days for testing.

The MTA, the largest teachers’ union in the state, said in a statement Friday morning teachers and staff need more time.

“It is urgent to allow districts to use Jan. 3 for administering COVID-19 tests to school staff and analyzing the resulting data,” said union president Merrie Najimy. “Without a strategic plan to make the tests available before this weekend, the ability to ensure safe learning environments for our students and staff by Monday morning is greatly reduced.”

The state Executive Office of Education responded hours later, rejecting the proposal.

“The commissioner is not going to close schools Monday, and asks teachers to be patient as we work to get tests in their hands this weekend,” spokeswoman Colleen Quinn said in a statement.

Another teachers’ union, the American Federation of Teachers Massachusetts, went a step further, calling for a return to remote learning.

“The tests provided by the state allow for testing of all teachers and staff, and that should proceed. It should then be followed by a period of remote learning until the current wave of infections abates,” the AFT said in a statement.

The MTA said Thursday that Governor Charlie Baker and state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley created a “logistical nightmare” with their testing plan by “placing the burden on school staff — particularly school nurses, who are already stretched beyond their capacity.”

Baker defended the rapid test distribution plan Thursday as “the right thing to do.”

“There are a lot of tools and capabilities available to keep kids and adults safe in school, and we should do everything in our power to make sure that kids stay in school,” the governor told reporters.

The MTA compared their demand Friday to a snow day.

“We recognize that delaying some students’ return to school poses challenges for families. But if there were a blizzard on Sunday evening, nobody would question the wisdom of declaring Monday a snow day,” Najimy said in a statement Friday.

“With the omicron variant spreading and COVID-19 positivity rates in the state surpassing 16 percent in the most recent seven-day average — and with Massachusetts now reporting more than 1 million coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic — it is fair to say that the health and safety risks we face from COVID-19 far surpass those presented by a nor’easter.”

Quinn responded, saying Massachusetts is one of only a handful of states supplying rapid tests to its teachers.

“It is disappointing that once again the MTA is trying to find a way to close schools, which we know is to the extreme detriment of our children,” she said.