BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 21,137 new confirmed COVID cases on Thursday, a new single day record. The previous record was set Wednesday when the state reported 15,163 new cases.
As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts had also increased to 16.44%, also a new record high.READ MORE: 'Definitely Reasons To Be Hopeful' Amid COVID Surge, Expert Says
There were also 36 additional deaths reported Thursday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,038,566. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 19,773.READ MORE: First Night Boston 2022 To Have COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits, Vaccine And Booster Shot Clinics
There were 119,292 total new tests reported.
There are 1,817 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.MORE NEWS: Tesla Recall Affects Nearly 500,000 Cars
There are also 382 patients currently in intensive care.