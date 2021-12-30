BOSTON (CBS) – According to the latest update from the state, nearly 1,000 executive branch employees have left their jobs due to the vaccine mandate.
The state reported Thursday that 97% of the more than 41,000 executive branch employees are in compliance with the mandate. The workers either showed proof of vaccine or had an exemption granted.
There are 988 employees who have left their jobs. There were 656 involuntary resignations and 332 voluntary resignations. The involuntary resignation numbers include 160 part time contractors from the Municipal Police Training Committee.
Gov. Charlie Baker issued the executive order on August 19.
The policy applies to anyone who performs services for a executive department agency, including part-time, seasonal, temporary and contract employees. Booster shots are not currently required.