BOSTON (CBS) — Gov. Charlie Baker is requiring all Executive Department employees in the state to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. The workers will need to get both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID vaccines, or one shot of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine by Oct. 17, or risk losing their jobs.
Baker issued the executive order on Thursday, one day after saying he was "seriously considering" a vaccine mandate for state workers.
Executive Department employees will also be required to get booster doses by a yet-to-be determined deadline.
The Boston Globe reports that the order affects about 42,000 state employees.
According to the order, Executive Department employees include any person working for a “Commonwealth executive department agency, bureau department, office, or division of the Commonwealth.”
“The COVID-19 vaccine is the best and most effective way people can protect themselves, their loved ones and their community from the virus,” Baker’s office said.
The only exemptions will be for employees with a medical excuse or "sincerely-held religious reasons" that prevent them from getting the vaccine.