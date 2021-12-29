No Patriots Added To Reserve/COVID-19 List On WednesdayWe all know that things can change in an instant, but the Patriots are trending in the right direction in regards to COVID-19.

Rhamondre Stevenson Off COVID List And Back At Patriots PracticeRhamondre Stevenson is off the NFL's Reserve/COVID list and back on the field for the New England Patriots.

Jaguars Place 3 More Players On COVID List, Including Starting LT Cam RobinsonThe number of Jaguars players being placed on the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list keeps growing.

Bill Belichick On Passing Of John Madden: 'A Sad Day For All Football Fans'The football world is mourning the loss of a giant after John Madden passed away at the age of 85 on Tuesday. For Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, no one will ever impact the game as much as Madden did over his many different careers in football.

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 ProtocolThe Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol.