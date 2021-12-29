Norwood (CBS) -Two men were indicted for murder Wednesday in connection with the shooting of Shakim Lewis Johnson.
Lewis-Johnson, 28, of Hyde Park was leaving a friend’s home in Norwood on a Sunday afternoon in September when he was shot. Neighbors described hearing five to six gunshots.
Police said Anthony Loper-Feaster, 25, of Salem, and Ernest Paybn, 27, of Cambridge, were seen driving away from the scene. Loper-Feaster was arrested in October and has pleaded not guilty. Payne is still at large and police are looking for him. Both men were indicted for murder by the Norfolk County Grand Jury.
“Norwood and State Police continue to work with our law enforcement partners to locate Mr. Payne and take him safely into custody,” District Attorney Michael Morrissey said. “Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is urged to contact law enforcement immediately.”