NORWOOD (CBS) – Police have identified the two men wanted in connection with the murder of Shakim Lewis-Johnson in Norwood. Lewis-Johnson was shot multiple times on Sturtevant Avenue on Sunday.
Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey identified the suspects as 27-year-old Ernest Payne of Cambridge and 25-year-old Anthony Loper-Feaster of Salem.
They were believed to be traveling in a white 2014 Honda Accord with New Hampshire license plate 485 5328.
Morrissey said they may be armed, and anyone who knows their location should call 911.