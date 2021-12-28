BOSTON (CBS) — Shortly after the Patriots suffered a crushing divisional defeat to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Bill Belichick was hit with a question way out of left field. A reporter bravely took the microphone and asked the Patriots head coach if he’d like to share his New Year’s resolution with the world.

Belichick, obviously, did not answer. He’s never in a good mood following a loss, but to the surprise of many, he kindly declined the request. He said he may even revisit this week.

The question garnered quite a bit of attention throughout the NFL on Sunday, and on Monday night, former Patriots and current Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had to chime in on his former head coach. Brady, like many, applauded the effort by the reporter.

“I want to be as brave and courageous as she was, asking that question to Coach Belichick after a loss,” Brady told Jim Gray on their “Let’s Go” podcast. “That’s what I want for the New Year.”

Brady got to see the wrath of Belichick for 20 years in New England, and while the two won a lot more games than they lost together, the quarterback probably had a good idea when it was a good idea to ask the head coach a question like that — and when it was not.

Maybe someday when the two are done with their NFL careers they’ll get together and shoot the breeze on a podcast or something. (How about MyFace Live interview, Bill?) But they’ll both have to retire first, and that probably won’t happen for a while.