FOXBORO (CBS) — Bill Belichick’s postgame press conferences after Patriots losses can be uncomfortable. Last week’s was so tense that Belichick felt obliged to apologize to the media a couple of days later.
On Sunday, moments after the Patriots lost 33-21 to the Bills, Belichick answered football questions as well as he could, in the face of the disappointing loss and a hoarse throat that’s been nagging him all week. But a couple of minutes into the press conference, a question came from so far out of left field that it was almost unbelievable.
“Hi, football aside, sorry, but I’m doing a story about New Year’s resolutions,” a reporter said to Belichick. “And I was just wondering if you had any that you wanted to share with your fans and our readers?”
Belichick processed the question for a beat before answering.
“Yeah, no. Not right now,” Belichick said hoarsely.
Anyone who’s seen Belichick’s press conferences before knows that even football-related questions can lead to exceptionally short answers. It was no surprise that a question of this variety resulted in a swift — albeit polite — rejection.
Sunday’s game was the second straight loss for the Patriots, who dropped out of first place in the AFC East behind the Bills.