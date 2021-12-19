FRANKLIN (CBS) – A vigil is planned for Sunday night in Franklin in memory of Shirley Owen, who was found murdered in her home on Friday.
Investigators said Shirley’s estranged husband, Brendon Owen attacked her and then set the house on fire.
Brendon Owen is being held without bail after pleading not guilty to murder, kidnapping, arson, and assault and battery charges.
A vigil for Shirley is set to take place Sunday at 5 p.m. on Franklin Town Common.
Everyone who plans to attend is asked to bring a candle and wear purple in her honor.