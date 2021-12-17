FRANKLIN (CBS) – A man was arrested and will likely be charged with murder in the death of his estranged wife at her burning home in Franklin Friday morning, according to the Norfolk District Attorney.

Police were called to 49-year-old Shirley Owen’s house on Grace Lane around 7:30 a.m. after getting a 911 call from her neighbor. Owen’s mother had alerted the neighbor about an attack in the home and asked for help.

Franklin Police showed up about five minutes later and when they went inside they found the house was on fire. They then saw Owen’s estranged husband, 47-year-old Brendon Owen of East Bridgewater, trying to leave. District Attorney Michael Morrissey said officers used a Taser to capture him.

They later found Shirley Owens dead from “blunt force trauma” in an area between the burning house and the garage area, according to Morrissey.

“Brendon is being processed at the police department. We have some expectation that we may have as early as today an arraignment,” the D.A. told reporters in a news conference at the police station Friday afternoon.

NEW VIDEO: First look at home in #Franklin where authorities are investigating a fire death as a homicide.

Investigators said the couple has two children but they were not home at the time.

Police Chief Thomas Lynch told reporters the family has been known to them for seven years due to domestic incidents in the past and there was an active restraining order out on the home.

No other details were released.

Morrissey said this is the first murder in Franklin in 24 years.