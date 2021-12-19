BOSTON (CBS) — Spiking COVID cases across Massachusetts have both state and local representatives urgently reviewing their approach to the virus.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu plans to make an announcement Monday, along the Boston Public Health Commission, regarding the city’s response to the coronavirus.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 6,345 new confirmed COVID cases and 45 additional deaths in the state on Friday. It is the most new cases reported in a single day since January and the highest amount of deaths reported in a single day since March

“Not an ideal situation, but I trust the local government’s decisions and hope everyone does their part this holiday season to try to keep it as low as possible,” said Emily Schultz of Charlestown.

On Sunday, Masaschusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced she tested positive for virus, tweeting, “I regularly test for COVID & while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough case. Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted.”

Health officials say breakthrough infections are more mild, but cases are expected to continue increasing as the new variant spreads at a rapid pace.

“We know that the Omicron variant is moving in very, very quickly, and becoming more and more predominant,” said Tufts Medical Center Epidemiologist Dr. Shira Doron.

Some residents are in favor of possible stricter COVID guidelines in Boston, while others aren’t.

“A month ago or two months ago, we had no masks or anything on our faces and that was great. And then everything changed,” said Miriam Nacin-Creighton of Allston.

Mayor Wu is expected to hold her press conference at City Hall Plaza at 10 a.m. on Monday.