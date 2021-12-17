BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 6,345 new confirmed COVID cases and 45 additional deaths in the state on Friday. It is the most new cases reported in a single day since January and the highest amount of deaths reported in a single day since March
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 933,908. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 19,406.
There were 113,092 total new tests reported.
As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts continues to climb. It is now at 5.77%.
There are 1,499 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 315 patients currently in intensive care.