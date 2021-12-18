FOXBORO (CBS) — The city of Foxboro and its neighbors have stepped up to help people who lost their homes this week in a fire.
On Wednesday, a fire destroyed a six-unit apartment in Foxboro, and 13 people lost their homes just days before Christmas.
The Foxboro Jaycees, which is a local charity group, sponsored a gift card drive for those six families. The charity group ended up receiving thousands of dollars worth of gift cards.
They came from Foxboro residents, but also from people in neighboring towns too.
Authorities say the fire was sparked by a “large scale” marijuana growing operation. A prosecutor said in court that the fire was started by heating equipment used for growing plants.
When firefighters responded to the blaze around 5 a.m., they found heavy smoke and the flames eventually spread to the second and third floors.
Police arrested Donald Corliss III, the owner of the building. He is facing charges of possession with intent to distribute, reckless endangerment of a child and drug possession. More charges are expected to be filed, police said.
A judge set bail at $5,000; Corliss is due back in court Feb. 15 for a pretrial hearing.