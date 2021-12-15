FOXBORO (CBS) — A Foxboro house fire that displaced about a dozen residents Wednesday morning was sparked by a “large scale” marijuana growing operation, authorities say.
Emergency crews in Hazmat suits came to the Central Street building that had burned earlier in the day after investigators discovered about 200 marijuana plants in the basement. A prosecutor said in court that the fire was started by heating equipment used for growing plants.
When firefighters responded to the blaze around 5 a.m., they found heavy smoke in the basement and first floor, and the flames eventually spread to the second and third floors.
Residents in six units all made it out safely. Firefighters tried to salvage Christmas gifts that were left inside.
Police arrested Donald Corliss III, who appeared in Wrentham District Court to face charges of possession with intent to distribute, reckless endangerment of a child and drug possession. More charges are expected to be filed, police said.
Police said detectives searching the house also found 100 pounds of marijuana in a drying room and “various packing materials, THC products, and molds to make various THC products, including lollipops and chocolate bars, and a substance believed to be fentanyl.”
A judge set bail at $5,000; Corliss is due back in court Feb. 15 for a pretrial hearing.