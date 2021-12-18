BOSTON (CBS) — Last year was glorious for the Buffalo Bills. Tom Brady was gone from the AFC East, Josh Allen was an MVP candidate, and the Bills had their most successful season in 27 years.

Along the way, Bills fans got to hang a billboard on Route 1 in Foxboro, celebrating their win in a Fox Sports Twitter competition for “best fans in football.” Then the Bills went out and stomped the Patriots on Monday Night Football in Foxboro, too.

This year … isn’t going quite so well. Not yet anyway. But the billboard is back.

Anyone traveling north up Route 1 past Gillette Stadium these days can see that an updated billboard is back in Foxboro, this time showing Bills fans, who won the tournament of Twitter voting for the second straight year.

Bills fans edged Browns fans in the final vote this year, a vote which garnered more than 177,000 votes on Twitter.

The Bills’ official account celebrated that big victory:

The Buffalo News reported after the vote that Bills fans elected to put the billboard back in Foxboro again. Here’s what it looked like last year:

We won the @NFLonFOX Ultimate Fan Bracket. The prize was a billboard anywhere in the world… Of course #BillsMafia chose Foxborough, MA. 😏 pic.twitter.com/0ep1gbMSyN — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 21, 2020

It’s there now, with the Bills set to visit Foxboro next weekend. Unfortunately for the Bills, it’s a bit less of a celebratory moment in time.

The Patriots went to Orchard Park in Week 13 and beat the Bills on an insanely windy Monday night. Allen has more interceptions in 13 games than he had all of last year. The Patriots entered Week 15 with a two-game lead over the Bills in the AFC East, and the Bills are at serious risk of relinquishing that division crown after just one year of use.

Of course, there’s plenty of time for that to change, and Bills fans visiting Foxboro on Christmas weekend will surely be making pit stops for photo ops under the billboard.