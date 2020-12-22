BOSTON (CBS) — The Buffalo Bills are AFC East champs, ending New England’s 11-year run atop the division. Bills Mafia is celebrating with a victory lap that goes all the way to Foxboro.

This is Buffalo’s first division title since 1995, so they’re pretty amped up about it. They haven’t had too much to brag about over the last 20 years, but they’re making sure to rub this year’s success in the face of Patriots’ fans.

As winners of the NFLonFox Ultimate Fan Bracket, Bills fans were awarded a billboard that could be placed anywhere in the world. Take a quick guess where they put it.

If you guessed down the street from Gillette Stadium, shout out a celebratory “Bingo!” before you cringe. Yep, there is a Buffalo Bills billboard just a few minutes away from the home of the New England Patriots that reads, “The best fans in the football” and features Bills players and fans.

We won the @NFLonFOX Ultimate Fan Bracket. The prize was a billboard anywhere in the world… Of course #BillsMafia chose Foxborough, MA. 😏 pic.twitter.com/0ep1gbMSyN — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 21, 2020

Yeesh. It’s a good thing Patriots fans aren’t heading to Gillette this season.

For now, Bills Mafia can have their fun. They’ve earned it for all those years spent breaking tables for no reason.

Just make sure the Bills go and do something with that division crown in the playoffs. Buffalo has not won a playoff game since 1995.