BROOKLINE (CBS) — The MSPCA is taking formal adoption applications until 5 p.m. on Friday for “Princess Loo,” the dog found abandoned at a Brookline construction site. The corgi-mix was found taped inside a box in a porta-potty last week, the MSPCA said.
Princess Loo is believed to be around five years old and weighs about 22 pounds.
“She is, understandably, nervous around new people, and our adoption center team intends to place her in a quiet home, without kids, and perhaps with another mellow dog for company,” the MSPCA tweeted.
After warming up to the team, the MSPCA described her as “sweet, snuggly, and playful.”
A THREAD: The time has come to find a wonderful, loving home for “Princess Loo,” the sweet Corgi-mix found taped inside a box in a #Brookline port-a-Potty last week 🐶 pic.twitter.com/Id0CTtI36o
— MSPCA-Angell (@MspcaAngell) December 17, 2021
Friday’s deadline was put in place after the MSPCA received hundreds of adoption inquiries.
Adoption forms can be found on the MSPCA website.