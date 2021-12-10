BROOKLINE (CBS) — Police in Brookline are investigating after a corgi-mix was found Thursday night, taped inside a box in a porta-potty, the MSPCA said.
The discovery was made at a construction site on Colchester Street at about 10 p.m. The 22-pound female, believed to be about 5 years old, was able to free her head and legs from the box.
Police officers brought the dog to the Angell Animal Medical Center.
“The dog is unharmed and stable, but frightened,” an MSPCA spokesman said.
The dog was not wearing a collar or tags and was not microchipped. She was found inside an O-Cedar Easywring mop and bucket box.
The dog will stay at the MSPCA’s Jamaica Plain adoption center for a week before being placed in a new home.
Police are asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 617-730-2730 or the MSPCA’s Law Enforcement department at 800-522-6008.