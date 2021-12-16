DANVERS (CBS) — Danvers school officials will meet with students after another swastika was found in a school building.
In a letter to families, the superintendent says someone discovered the hate symbol in the high school bathroom Wednesday.
At a town hall meeting planned for Thursday night, the school district will present a plan to combat racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic language.
Last month, three swastikas were found inside Holton Richmond Middle School in Danvers.
Superintendent Lisa Dana acknowledged it’s been a “challenging week” in Danvers, as it was announced on Tuesday that the high school wrestling team was suspended over “hateful” Snapchat posts.
“We condemn these hate incidents and want to be clear that this type of hateful and discriminatory behavior has no place in the Danvers Public Schools and in our community,” Dana wrote.