DANVERS (CBS) — Danvers Public Schools has suspended the high school wrestling team during an investigation into “hateful” Snapchat posts.
The investigation started last week following a fight between two students on school grounds.
“The conflict had its origin in a video from three years ago in which one member of the current wrestling team used racist language and another student confronted that student,” the school said.
School officials said a wrestling team group Snapchat included “references to hazing and hateful and biased language.”
Danvers police are involved in the investigation. The school said it does not believe all wrestling team members were actively participating in the chat, but all team activities are suspended until the investigation is finished.