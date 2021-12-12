CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly stabbing that took place over the summer. On the morning of August 28, Boston Police were called to Blue Hill Avenue and Columbia Road. They found a 17-year-old boy with stab wounds.

The victim, who was identified as Javare Sommerville, was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Friday, police arrested Omara Shears on a murder warrant. He will be arraigned in Dorchester District  Court.

The stabbing is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

