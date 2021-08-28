DORCHESTER (CBS) — A man who was stabbed in Dorchester in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Columbia Road Saturday morning died from his injuries.
A little after 9 a.m., Boston Police officers were called to the intersection after being alerted that someone was stabbed. After arriving, officers found man with a stab wound.
He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The victim’s name has not been made public.
As of Saturday afternoon, officials are still reviewing the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS.