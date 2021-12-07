BOSTON (CBS) — Peter Pan Bus Lines is advertising a hefty bonus for new drivers. The bus company announced it is offering a $10,000 sign-on bonus and full benefits for eligible drivers in the Boston, Cape Cod and Provincetown areas.
New hires must be fully licensed drivers with their CDL, Class A or Class B licenses, passenger endorsements and clean driving records.
“Peter Pan will also provide full training to qualified individuals who are serious about becoming motorcoach operators,” the company said in a statement. “The company offers competitive pay, flexible schedules, and Peter Pan is one of the only bus lines that makes sure their motorcoach operators are home every night.”
Anyone interested in working for Peter Pan can click here to apply. A look at Greyhound Lines' hiring website shows sign-on bonuses of up to $5,000 advertised for bus driving jobs in some locations around the country.
As CBS News reported earlier this year, more and more companies are dangling sign-on bonuses to attract workers amid a labor crunch. Since last July, data showed that the share of job listings offering hiring bonuses has more than doubled.
The trucking industry was one of the fields most likely to offer hiring bonuses.
In October, Amazon was offering sign-on bonuses of up to $3,000 for seasonal positions.