BOSTON (CBS) — Amazon announced Monday it is hiring for 150,000 seasonal positions across the United States, including about 1,500 jobs in Massachusetts.
CBS News reports that’s a bigger holiday goal than last year, when the company sought to add 100,000 temporary workers.READ MORE: John Kerry Remembers Former Sec. Of State Colin Powell As 'A Patriot - The Real Kind'
Amazon says the positions have an average starting pay of $18 per hour and sign-on bonuses of up to $3,000 are being offered.READ MORE: Massachusetts House Sets Nov. 1 COVID Vaccination Proof Deadline For Lawmakers, Staff
Click here for more information on how to apply.
Amazon has increased pay and benefits amid the ongoing worker shortage, CBS News reports.MORE NEWS: Massachusetts Residents Urged To Get Flu Shot Along With COVID Vaccine Or Booster
“We’re spending a lot of money on signing and incentives,” Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky told an analysts call in July. “And while we have very good staffing levels, it’s not without a cost. It’s a very competitive labor market out there, and certainly, the biggest contributor to inflationary pressures that we’re seeing in the business.”