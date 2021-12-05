WEATHER ALERT:Monday Night's Wind Gusts In Eastern Mass. Projected To Be Around 50 MPH
CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Durham NH News, University Of New Hampshire, Vincenzo Lirosi

DURHAM, N.H. (CBS) – Police are continuing to search for missing University of New Hampshire student Vincenzo Lirosi on Sunday.

Lirosi was last seen drinking with friends late Friday night.

Vincenzo Lirosi. (Photo Credit: Durham Police)

Durham Police said Lirosi is believed to have taken a shortcut to where he lives by walking through a wooded area near Woodman Road. He was reported missing around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Lirosi is about 5’7″ and weighs roughly 170 pounds.

He was last seem wearing a grey Patriots hoodie and khaki pants. Lirosi did not have a phone or any form of ID on him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Durham Police is 603-868-2324.

CBSBoston.com Staff