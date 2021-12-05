DURHAM, N.H. (CBS) – Police are continuing to search for missing University of New Hampshire student Vincenzo Lirosi on Sunday.
Lirosi was last seen drinking with friends late Friday night.
Durham Police said Lirosi is believed to have taken a shortcut to where he lives by walking through a wooded area near Woodman Road. He was reported missing around 3 a.m. on Saturday.
Lirosi is about 5’7″ and weighs roughly 170 pounds.
He was last seem wearing a grey Patriots hoodie and khaki pants. Lirosi did not have a phone or any form of ID on him.
Anyone with information is asked to call Durham Police is 603-868-2324.