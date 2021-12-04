DURHAM, N.H. (CBS) — A 22-year-old student from the University of New Hampshire was reported missing Saturday morning. Durham Police say Vincenzo Lirosi was drinking with friends before being reported missing.
Police believe he took a shortcut to where he lives by walking through a wooded area near Woodman Road. He was later reported missing at around 3 a.m. on Saturday.
On Friday night, Lirosi was wearing a grey Patriots hoodie and khaki pants. He did not have a phone or any form of ID on him that night.
He’s about 5’7″ and weighs roughly 170 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Durham Police is 603-868-2324.