BOSTON (CBS) – Former President Donald Trump released a statement after Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced he would not be seeking a third term.
"RINO Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has announced that, because I didn't endorse him and he is incapable of getting the Republican nomination, he will not be running for reelection," Trump said in the statement.
“He’s been very selfish, and is bad news for the Republican Party—actually, he shouldn’t even be considered a Republican. We wish him well!”
Governor Baker denied that Trump had anything to do with his decision.
In a press conference Wednesday, Baker was asked about MassGOP chairman Jim Lyons’ statement that claimed Baker decided not to run because he was “shaken by President Trump’s endorsement” of Republican candidate Geoff Diehl.
“No. Not shaken. Not at all. Nope,” Baker said.
Baker said the pandemic recovery was one of the reasons he decided not to run.
Four democrats have also already announced their candidacy for Massachusetts governor.