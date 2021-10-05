Report: Brooklyn Nets Losing Hope That Kyrie Irving Will Get Vaccinated, Putting Playing Status In QuestionThe Brooklyn Nets once hoped that Kyrie Irving would get vaccinated. The Brooklyn Nets, however, are losing hope.

Matt Vasgersian, John Sterling Both Botch Calls On Giancarlo Stanton Single During Red Sox-Yankees Wild Card GameA one-game playoff situation creates a certain level of intensity -- for the players and for the broadcasters. Sometimes that intensity can lead to some mistakes.

Jerry Remy Throws Ceremonial First Pitch Before Red Sox-Yankees Wild Card GameThe Red Sox obviously had to pull out a special stop or two for the ceremonial first pitch to help bring some energy.

We Now Know What Robert Kraft Said To Tom Brady Before Buccaneers-Patriots GameWe now have a snippet of the conversation between Robert Kraft and Tom Brady, courtesy of a promo for "Inside The NFL."

Brian Belichick Was Amused By All The Steve Belichick Memes From Sunday Night FootballBrian Belichick enjoyed seeing his brother become a meme after Sunday night's game.