BOSTON (CBS) – Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Republican candidate Geoff Diehl in the 2022 race for Massachusetts governor.
In a statement Tuesday, Trump said "Geoff Diehl will be an outstanding Governor for the state of Massachusetts, and it is my honor to give him my Complete and Total Endorsement!"
Diehl is the first Republican candidate to enter the 2022 race for governor. Gov. Charlie Baker has not yet decided if he will seek a third term.
In his endorsement, Trump called Baker a “RINO” – Republican in name only and said he “has done nothing” for the party.
"Baker is definitely not an American First or Make America Great Again kind of guy. Geoff Diehl, on the other hand, is a true patriot," Trump said.
Diehl, who is from Whitman, represented and served the 7th Plymouth District on Beacon Hill from January 2011 through January 2019. He was the Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate in 2018 but lost to Sen. Elizabeth Warren.