SOMERVILLE (CBS) – Brady McCue, the man charged with sexually assaulting a woman last week in a brutal attack in the Middlesex Fells Reservation, is due in court Monday.
A 48-year-old woman was walking near South Border Road on the Medford-Winchester line in the Fells around 8 a.m. Friday when prosecutors say McCue hit her with a rock several times, sexually assaulted her and then ran away.
The woman was taken to a hospital in Boston where she was in stable condition over the weekend. The Middlesex District Attorney’s office said McCue did not know her.
McCue, 28, was arrested Friday at his home in Medford. He’s charged with armed assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, kidnapping and four counts of aggravated rape.
He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Somerville District Court.