By CBSBoston.com Staff
LOWELL (CBS) — The victim of a homicide in Lowell on Friday has been identified as a 22-year-old woman from Boston. Dejah Jenkins-Minus was found dead by Lowell Police inside a residence Friday morning on Llewelyn Street after officers were called to the building for a well-being check.

A person who knew Jenkins-Minus was the one who called police to check on her.

Officers found her body with signs of apparent trauma. EMS later pronounced her dead.

Dejah Jenkins-Minus was found dead inside a Lowell residence on Friday. (Photo Credit: Laconia Smothers)

On Friday, her death was announced as an apparent homicide, but Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan says an autopsy has ruled the death a homicide by multiple sharp force injuries.

“This is not believed to be random incident,” said Ryan’s office in a statement on Saturday.

An investigation into the homicide is still ongoing. As of Saturday night, no arrests have been announced.

