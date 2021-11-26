LOWELL (CBS) — A woman in her 20s was found dead by police inside a Lowell residence on Friday with signs of apparent trauma. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police announced they are investigating the death as an apparent homicide.
Lowell Police say there were called to Llewelyn Street for a well-being check at around 10:45 a.m. at the request of someone who knew the woman. They later found the woman’s body with what appeared to be signs of trauma. EMS who were on the scene pronounced her dead.
As of Friday, her name has not been released to the public. No arrests have been made yet.