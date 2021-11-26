CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston News, Roxbury News

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police said they’ve found the driver who hit several parked cars before flipping over and landing in the middle of a street in Roxbury on Thanksgiving morning.

It happened just before 4 a.m. Thursday on Chesterton Street and was recorded on a doorbell camera.

No one was hurt, but as many as four cars were damaged and the driver ran off.

Boston Police told WBZ-TV Friday they have tracked down the driver, but they said would not release the name because the driver was not arrested.

The driver is being charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle and will be summonsed to court.

